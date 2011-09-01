UPDATE 2-Tesco taps Goldman to advise on Japan store sale-sources

* Tesco Japan business estimated to fetch around $130 mln
* Investment funds eyed as likely buyers -bankers
* Foreign retailers face tough times in Japan
By James Topham and Mark Potter
TOKYO/LONDON, Sept 1 Tesco Plc , the
world's third-biggest retailer, has hired Goldman Sachs
to advise it on the sale of its Japan stores, sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The British supermarket group put its loss-making Japanese
business up for sale on Wednesday, ending an eight-year attempt
to break into a retail market that has proven tough for foreign
retailers to crack.
Some industry watchers have estimated Tesco may get only
about 10 billion yen ($131 million) for the Japan business,
composed of 129 small stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
That would mark a considerable downgrade on the 32.8 billion yen
it originally paid for the franchise in 2003.
A Tokyo-based Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were
not authorised to speak publicly about the deal.
Many foreign retailers have struggled in Japan, hampered by
fickle consumer tastes, a super-competitive landscape and
prolonged, profit-sapping deflation. French retailer Carrefour
SA and British drugstore chain Boots are
among the companies to have pulled out over the past decade.
Tesco has been generating less than 500 million pounds
($814 million) in annual sales from Japan, according to
analysts' estimates -- a minimal sum for the company, which
logged more than 67 billion pounds in sales globally in its 2010
business year.
An ageing population and population shift into urban areas
has led big retailers in Japan to open more small sized outlets,
squeezing in on Tesco's turf. Despite this officials at several
big Japanese retailers said they would probably not be
interested in Tesco's stores.
They say Tesco's outlets, typically larger than
the average convenience store but smaller than a regular
supermarket, are located away from heavily trafficked areas and
spread out thinly over six different prefectures.
Tokyo-based investment bankers said funds may be
more interested in snapping up the assets, as was the case when
Marunouchi Capital, an investment fund affiliated with trading
house Mitsubishi Corp , purchased Japan supermarket
operator Seijo Ishii for about 40 billion yen in May.
"If major retailers are pessimistic about this,
then the most likely candidate to buy would be an investment
fund," said a mergers and acquisitions advisor at an investment
bank in Tokyo.
($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu in
Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford and Nathan Layne)