UPDATE 1-Tesco to quit Japan after 8 year struggle

LONDON Aug 31 Tesco Plc , the world's No.3 retailer, has put its loss-making Japanese business up for sale, abandoning an eight-year attempt to break into a tough retail market and underscoring its new boss's commitment to investor returns.

The British supermarket group said on Wednesday it would start a sale process in the coming months for its 129 small-format Japanese stores in the greater Tokyo area.

"Having made considerable efforts in Japan, we have concluded that we cannot build a sufficiently scalable business," Chief Executive Phil Clarke said.

"We have decided to sell our operations there and focus on our larger businesses in the region, in line with our priority of driving growth and improving returns."

Japan is the smallest of Tesco's 13 international businesses and analysts have long suspected the group would pull out of the country.

Some have also urged Tesco, which trails France's Carrefour and industry leader Wal-Mart by annual sales, to abandon its loss-making U.S. business.

However Clarke, who took over from longstanding CEO Terry Leahy in March, has said he is committed to a plan aimed at driving that business into profit by the end of fiscal 2012-3.

Tesco said over half of its Japanese stores were profitable. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)