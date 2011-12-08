UPDATE 3-Tesco's UK sales fall as consumers feel the pain

* Q3 UK lfl sales ex-fuel and VAT down 0.9 pct
* Q3 group sales up 7.2 pct
* Outlook for 2011/12 unchanged
* Shares flat, underperform market
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Dec 8 World No.3 retailer Tesco
Plc was hit by a drop in underlying sales in Britain
for the fourth quarter in a row as cash-strapped shoppers
crimped spending on non-essentials and price cuts ate into
revenue in its core home market.
Chief Executive Philip Clarke said on Thursday UK consumers
faced severe financial pain: "The UK economy is fragile,
unemployment's at a 15-year peak, under-employment's rocketing,
so we're facing into tough times," he said.
British retailers are nervous about consumer spending
running into the key Christmas trading period following a string
of profit warnings from companies such as French Connection
and Game and weak industry data for November.
On Wednesday outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure
put itself up for sale and on Thursday shoe shop group Barratts
collapsed into administration.
European store groups are struggling as shoppers'
disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages
growth and government austerity measures, and as they worry the
euro zone debt crisis will plunge the region back into
recession.
On Tuesday Metro, the world's No. 4 retailer,
issued a profit warning, saying festive trading had started
slowly.
"We're all prepared for it (Christmas) and there's a lot to
play for," Tesco's Clarke told reporters.
Tesco, which takes about one in every 10 pounds spent in
British shops, said sales at British stores open more than a
year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were down 0.9 percent in
the 13 weeks to Nov. 26, its financial third quarter.
That compares with analysts forecasts in a range of minus
1.0 percent to plus 0.5 percent following a drop of 0.9 percent
in the second quarter.
It also compares with increases reported by rivals Asda
, J Sainsbury and Wm Morrison, albeit
for different trading periods.
Tesco said its outlook for the 2011/12 year was unchanged.
The firm, which trails France's Carrefour and U.S.
leader Wal-Mart by annual sales, makes around two thirds of its
sales revenue and three quarters of its profit in Britain.
The group has suffered in the economic downturn more than
its main British supermarket rivals, in part because it sells
more discretionary non-food goods where shoppers have been
cutting back most.
"SELF-IMPOSED DEFLATION"
Tesco hit back in September, cutting prices in a
500-million-pound investment. It then reduced prices again in
November to lure in Christmas shoppers -- a medium term strategy
it has coined "self imposed deflation".
Clarke said food and grocery sales volumes were up by nearly
1 percentage point quarter on quarter.
"We created deflation in our food and grocery categories but
we've got volume improvement ... The Big Price Drop's having the
effect we wanted it to," he said. "We never expected to see it
absolutely immediately in the top line."
Finance director Laurie McIlwee said the price cuts
contributed over 1 percent of deflation in the quarter.
"We've created quite a chain reaction in the industry,"
McIlwee said, noting that official UK prices data for October
had shown UK supermarkets had helped to pull back food
inflation.
Tesco shares, which have underperformed the STOXX Europe 600
retail index by about 4 percent this year, initially
fell but had recovered to be flat at 396.9p at 1257 GMT,
underperforming a FTSE 100 index up 0.25 percent. Analysts said
consumers' response to the price cuts had been muted.
"We were hoping to see more of an improvement in momentum
following the introduction of the new pricing strategy," said
Espirito Santo analyst Caroline Gulliver.
Market research group Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday
Tesco had lost market share to rivals.
Tesco noted continued weak demand in the more discretionary
areas of general merchandise, clothing and electricals.
McIlwee said third quarter like-for-like sales in this
category were still negative but "had improved quite a bit" and
were better than the 5 percent fall in the second quarter.
Third-quarter group sales including fuel rose 7.2 percent,
broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
The international business excluding fuel and on a
like-for-like basis was up 1.1 percent.
Underlying sales growth in Asia slowed to 0.8 percent, held
back by disruption in Thailand caused by flooding and the
warmest November for 75 years in northern Asia.
Like-for-like sales were up 0.9 percent in continental
Europe and up 11.9 percent in the United States where the firm's
Fresh & Easy business is gaining momentum.
Clarke said he was disappointed India had suspended plans to
open its $450 billion a year supermarket sector to foreign
firms. "We think it's a lost opportunity," he said.