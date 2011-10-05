Overseas progress helps Tesco offset UK woes

LONDON Oct 5 Tesco , the world's No.3
retailer, posted a 3.7 percent rise in first-half profit as
overseas growth helped it to overcome one of the biggest drops
in quarterly underlying sales in its main British market for at
least two decades.
Tesco, which takes more than one in every ten pounds spent
in British shops, said on Wednesday it made an operating profit
of 1.77 billion pounds in the 26 weeks to Aug. 27 on a 7.8
percent rise in sales to 31.8 billion, excluding VAT sales tax.
Analysts had forecast an operating profit of about 1.83
billion pounds and sales of 31.9 billion.
The figures compare favourably with bigger international
rivals Wal-Mart and Carrefour , as Tesco
expands in fast-growing Asian markets like Thailand and reduces
its losses in the United States.
However, Tesco said sales at British stores open over a year
fell 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, excluding
fuel and adjusted for VAT, following a 0.4 percent drop in the
first.
Britons are suffering the biggest squeeze on disposable
incomes for decades amid rising food and fuel prices, subdued
wages growth and a government austerity drive.
Tesco, which makes about two thirds of its sales and profits
in Britain, is suffering more than rival grocers because it
sells a higher proportion of discretionary goods where shoppers
are cutting back most.
