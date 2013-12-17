版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 17日 星期二 19:46 BJT

Tesco plans India's first foreign supermarket investment

MUMBAI Dec 17 Tesco Plc has applied to invest in India's Trent Hypermarket Ltd, the British retailer said on Tuesday, making it the first foreign investor in India's multi-brand retail sector.

The world's third largest retailer made an application to India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board and plans to invest $110 million, an official at the Indian trade ministry said.

A statement from the Trent said Tesco wanted approval to buy a 50 percent stake in the company, which operates its Star Bazaar hypermarket chain in the western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.

The decision brings much-needed relief to the government, which allowed foreign investors in India's supermarket sector in September 2012 but had failed to see a single application until now.

Trent is a unit of India's Tata Group.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐