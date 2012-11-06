版本:
2012年 11月 7日

Tesco Kipa in preliminary talks to buy majority stake in Uyum

ISTANBUL Nov 6 Tesco Kipa, the Turkish affiliate of the world's No.3 retailer Tesco, has started preliminary talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

At the end of September Uyum had 55 stores in the Marmara region of Turkey, with the vast majority in Istanbul.

