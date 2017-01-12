UPDATE 4-Tesco caps year of recovery with solid Christmas

* UK underlying sales up 0.7 pct in Christmas period
* Q3 UK underlying sales up 1.8 pct, best outcome for 5
years
* Sees 2016-17 group operating profit of "at least" 1.2 bln
stg
* Says not immune to inflationary pressures
* Shares down 2.1 pct, up 29 pct over last year
By James Davey and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
reported its best quarter of UK underlying sales growth for over
five years and more growth over Christmas, continuing a major
recovery in its fortunes, though it cautioned it would not be
immune to inflationary pressures.
Tesco, which like rivals has been battling the rise
of German discounters Aldi and Lidl and
has also had to deal with the fallout from an accounting scandal
in 2014, said on Thursday progress across the group meant it
could reiterate forecasts for its 2016-17 financial year.
"We look at the performance over the last four months and
say it's another significant step in the turnaround of the
business," Chief Executive Dave Lewis told reporters.
Tesco said it was on track to deliver a group operating
profit before exceptional items of "at least" 1.2 billion pounds
($1.47 billion) in 2016-17, up from 944 million in 2015-16.
Lewis, who has simplified and transformed Tesco's operations
since joining in 2014, said that was an indication the outcome
"may be ever so slightly more."
Shares in Tesco have increased 29 percent over the last
year, but were down 2.1 percent by 1248 GMT.
That reflected a strong run this week ahead of the sales
update and the fact that, unlike smaller rivals Morrisons
and Sainsbury's, Tesco met, rather than
surpassed, analysts' expectations.
"This is a good statement, albeit perhaps not good enough
for the 'uber' bulls," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black,
who has a "hold" rating on the stock.
Other analysts, however, expressed concern about slowing UK
sales momentum in the closing weeks of 2016 and international
sales below expectations. Some highlighted flagging general
merchandise sales too.
"Tesco was quick to pinpoint the decision not to repeat last
year's Clubcard 'Boost' promotion as the reason for this, but it
seems likely that competition from Sainsbury's Argos played its
part," said David Alexander, analyst at Verdict Retail.
Investors have also expressed concern about a potential
squeeze on UK consumer spending this year as inflation, driven
by sterling's devaluation since Britain's vote in June to leave
the European Union, begins to erode real earnings growth.
"We haven't seen anything that would support that," said
Lewis, noting no change in consumer behaviour in the early weeks
of January.
INFLATIONARY PRESSURE
He said grocery price deflation had, however, eased over
Tesco's third quarter and the Christmas period.
"Inflationary pressure is there and in a number of
categories it's been too significant to fully offset," he said,
pointing to rises in the price of pork and cheese.
"Our commitment is to keep doing everything we can to
minimise the impact ... Inflation is not something we welcome."
Tesco said sales at UK stores open over a year rose 0.7
percent in the six weeks to Jan. 7, in line with analyst
forecasts which ranged 0.3 to 1.5 percent.
"On every customer metric we improved year-on-year - on
range, quality, price, service and availability," said
Lewis,
The Christmas performance built on UK like-for-like sales
growth, also reported on Thursday, of 1.8 percent for the 13
weeks to Nov. 26, Tesco's fiscal third quarter - at the top end
of analysts' forecasts and a fourth straight quarter of
underlying growth.
The quarter also marked a first market share gain since
2011.
Underlying UK sales had risen 0.9 percent in Tesco's second
quarter.
By 2020, Lewis wants Tesco to earn between 3.5 pence and 4
pence of operating profit for every 1 pound spent by shoppers,
up from 2.18 pence in the first half of 2016-17, as sales rise
and costs are cut through efficiencies in stores and in its
distribution network.
Underlying international sales fell 1.2 percent in the
Christmas period. Tesco highlighted intense competitive activity
in Poland and a weak market in Thailand following the death of
King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
($1 = 0.8147 pounds)
