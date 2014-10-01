UPDATE 1-UK financial watchdog to investigate Tesco accounting scandal

(Adds details)
LONDON Oct 1 Britain's financial watchdog has
launched a full investigation into the accounting scandal at
Tesco which wiped 3 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) from
the troubled British grocer's stock market value last month.
"Tesco will continue to co-operate fully with the Financial
Conduct Authority and other relevant authorities considering
this matter," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tesco, the country's biggest grocer and the world's third
biggest retailer, announced on Sept. 22 that it had overstated
first-half profit by 250 million pounds - effectively its third
profit warning in two months.
It suspended four senior executives and launched its own
investigation, calling in forensic accountants and lawyers.
The profit overstatement, which related to the mis-booking
of rebate payments from suppliers, added to Tesco's existing
woes.
Industry data shows that Tesco is the worst performer of
Britain's so called "big four" grocers, which also includes
Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons
, with its market share falling to 28.8 percent from 30.2
percent at the same time last year.
The company said in its statement that the FCA's
investigation will be in addition to the independent review
already underway by accountants Deloitte.
Further scrutiny of the grocer could also come from British
lawmakers. The chairman of a parliamentary committee said last
week he might want to grill Tesco's top executives about the
accounting scandal.
Separately on Wednesday rival supermarket Sainsbury's cut
its full-year sales forecast after trading fell sharply in the
second quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)