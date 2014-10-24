版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 17:21 BJT

UK accounting watchdog studying Tesco statements

LONDON Oct 24 Britain's accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, said it was scrutinising supermarket Tesco's announcement on accounting irregularities as it decides whether to take enforcement action.

Britain's largest retailer reported a bigger than expected hole in its finances on Thursday after finding that accounting transgressions went back further than initially thought.

"The FRC is giving careful consideration to Tesco's announcement of 23 October 2014 and will continue to gather information to determine whether it should take regulatory action," the watchdog said in a statement.

The watchdog has powers to sanction accounting firms and their staff for failing to apply book-keeping rules properly. PwC has been Tesco's auditor since 1983. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐