Tesco beats forecasts with improved quarterly trading

LONDON, June 26 Britain's biggest supermarket
Tesco showed a tentative recovery in its key home
market was starting to move onto a stronger footing, with the
sales decline in its first quarter coming in ahead of forecasts.
A trading update on Friday, published ahead of a potentially
stormy annual shareholders' meeting later in the day, said sales
at British stores open over a year fell 1.3 percent over the 13
weeks to May 30, the first quarter of its 2015-16 fiscal year.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of a fall of 1.6 to 3
percent and is an improvement on the 1.7 percent decline
recorded in the fourth quarter of 2014-15.
"Whilst the market is still challenging and volatility is
likely to remain a feature of short-term performance, these
first quarter results represent another step in the right
direction," Chief Executive Dave Lewis said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Neil Maidment)