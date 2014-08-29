UPDATE 2-Tesco slashes profit forecast and dividend as trading slumps

* Cuts profit outlook, interim dividend
* Shares down by 8 percent
* New CEO Lewis to start one month early
LONDON, Aug 29 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent as tough
trading conditions forced it to cut its profit forecast for the
second time in two months.
Tesco, which warned on profits in July as it ousted chief
executive Phil Clarke, also said his replacement Dave Lewis
would start on Monday, one month earlier than expected, and with
a remit for a major review of the company.
Lewis will get more financial flexibility from the dividend
cut to 1.16 pence per share and also from a 400 million pound
(664.20 million US dollar) reduction in the retailer's capital
spending plan as the group scales back investment in store
roll-outs and IT.
Shares in Tesco, which have been languishing at 10 year
lows, slumped 8.5 percent. Rivals Sainsbury's fell 5
percent and Morrisons dropped 4 percent. Tesco's share
price fall of 8.5 percent on Friday was the biggest one-day drop
in two and a half years
"The board's priority is to improve the performance of the
group," Chairman Richard Broadbent said.
"Our new Chief Executive, Dave Lewis, will now be joining the
business on Monday and will be reviewing every aspect of the
group's operations. This will include consideration of all
options that create value for customers and shareholders."
Tesco, the 95-year-old group which has long dominated the
British high street, has been battling fierce competition from
rivals at the lower and upper end of the market.
The darling of the retail sector during two decades of
uninterrupted earnings growth, Tesco started losing ground in
its home market before long-standing CEO Terry Leahy departed in
2011.
His successor Clarke, who spent more than 1 billion pounds
on a failed recovery plan, issued his first profit warning in
January 2012, and his second in July as he stepped down.
ON THE RACK
"A dividend cut of this degree underlines the extent of the
problems Tesco is facing," Phil Dorrell, director of consultants
Retail Remedy, said. "Throw in the fact that Dave Lewis is being
parachuted in a month early and you have a grocer that is truly
on the rack.
"What's certain is that we won't be seeing a rapid
turnaround."
Analysts had been expecting a cut to the dividend to give
Lewis the financial firepower needed to stage a recovery, but
the magnitude of the cut took the market by surprise.
Industry data released on Wednesday showed Tesco's sales
decline had worsened, hurt by the weakest overall market growth
in a decade, with its sales down 4.0 percent year on year in the
12 weeks ended Aug. 17.
Its market share has dipped to 28.8 percent from the 30.7
percent it held when Clarke took over in March 2011, as it lost
ground to discounters Aldi and Lidl at
one end and upmarket grocers such as Waitrose at the
other.
Rivals Sainsbury's and Wal-Mart's Asda have remained
largely stable while Morrisons, the country's fourth largest
player, has also struggled.
"Dave is really keen to get started and the board recognised
the need to get on and address these challenges," a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Clarke, a 40-year Tesco veteran, will remain on hand to help
with the transition through to January.
Tesco now expects trading profit for 2014/15 to be in the
range of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.98 billion) to 2.5 billion
pounds, compared with an analyst range of between 2.7 billion
pounds and 2.8 billion pounds.
The company's website showed average forecasts of around 3
billion pounds.
Tesco said for the current financial year, capital spending
will now be no more than 2.1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6030 British Pounds)
