UPDATE 4-Britain's Tesco counts cost of decline with record $9.5 bln loss

* Tesco suffers worst loss in its history
* Hit by 7 billion pounds of one-off charges
* Underlying business shows signs of improvement
* Shares down 5.7 pct, up 18 pct this year
By James Davey and Neil Maidment
LONDON, April 22 Tesco revealed the
cost of its spectacular decline on Wednesday with an annual loss
of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.5 billion), one of the biggest in
British corporate history, and warned investors there could be
more pain to come.
The 96-year-old group, which dominated the British retail
landscape for decades, wrote down the value of its business by 7
billion pounds, suffering in an industry price war sparked by
the challenge from German discount chains Aldi and
Lidl.
It reported a near 60 percent drop in 2014/15 trading profit
and said it may struggle to hit even that level this year as it
set out the work needed to claw back market share lost to fierce
competition and recover from a damaging accounting scandal.
"We sought to draw a line under the past and rebuild from
here," said Dave Lewis, a former Unilever executive who
has impressed investors with his decisive action since replacing
sacked Tesco veteran Philip Clarke as CEO in September.
"There are some encouraging signs that what we're doing is
the right thing but we're very much at the beginning of a
journey."
After two decades of uninterrupted growth, Tesco lost its
way when it was distracted by expensive overseas expansion and
failed to spot the threat from discounters at home. It was
wrong-footed too by the popularity of local stores that took
customers away from its huge out-of-town sites.
Lewis, dubbed "Drastic Dave" for his radical overhaul of
Unilever businesses, has fought back with lower prices, more
staff on the shop floor, streamlined product ranges and better
customer service, boosting recent trading.
He is changing relationships with suppliers, the root cause
of the accounting scandal being investigated by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office, pledging to cut the number of ways Tesco
can derive commercial income from suppliers.
Lewis, who wants to make Tesco a simpler, more agile and
lower cost business, raised his annual cost savings target to
400 million pounds at a one-off cost of 350 million pounds,
after cuts to its European business and bank.
Tesco shares, which have risen by more than 18 percent this
year, were down 4.7 percent at 1420 GMT. One institutional
investor who declined to be named said the results were as ugly
as feared.
"It's every bit as grisly as people might have thought and
more," he said. "There's really not very much to be excited or
positive about at all."
JUNK RATING
The full-year results showed the strains on the group's
finances, with its credit rating already cut to junk.
Net debt ballooned to 8.5 billion pounds, while the net
pension deficit jumped to 3.9 billion pounds from 2.6 billion
pounds. The company has agreed to pay 270 million pounds per
year into the scheme to help make up the shortfall.
Tesco wrote down the value of its property by 4.7 billion
pounds, and gave no indication of when scrapped dividend
payments might resume.
Tesco's property writedown follows similar moves by rivals
Sainsbury's and Morrisons and reflects the
deterioration in British supermarket conditions in recent years
and the growth of online shopping.
One-off charges aside, Tesco's trading profit was 1.4
billion pounds, in line with expectations but less than half the
3.3 billion pounds made the year before.
Lewis, spearheading a new management team that will be
bolstered by the arrival of former Halfords boss Matt
Davies as UK CEO next month, could not guarantee Tesco would hit
that profit level this year due to the investment required to
get sales rising, such as further price cuts.
"Actually getting our profit back to the (2014-15) level...
isn't a walk in the park," he said.
To reduce debt Lewis has set out plans to sell some assets
although he has repeatedly said that Tesco's funding levels are
secure and there is no need for any fire sale.
He said the firm was moving closer to a deal regarding its
data-gathering arm Dunnhumby and had a clear idea about the
future of the rest of its portfolio. According to a source,
Tesco is aiming to sell a majority stake in Dunnhumby, valued by
analysts at 1-2 billion pounds.
The results did also show some signs of improvement, with
like-for-like sales in its home market, excluding fuel and VAT
sales tax, down 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter, from a fall
of 4.4 percent in the previous three months. Like-for-like
volumes were up for the first time in over four years.
However, full year trading profit slumped 79 percent in the
UK, was down 15.3 percent in Asia, a previous driver of growth,
and down 31 percent in Europe.
"To say that Tesco had a nightmare year...would be an
under-statement," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
"Whilst the challenges are considerable and that there is no
quick fix ...we are pleased with the management team that has
been put into place, which gives us some confidence of
improvement and better times ahead."
($1 = 0.6696 pounds)
(Writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Keith
Weir)