UPDATE 1-Tesco begins fight back with cost cuts and asset sales

LONDON Jan 8 Britain's biggest grocer Tesco
plans to sell assets and cut hundreds of millions of
pounds of costs to fund lower prices in store as part of its
plan to fight back from the biggest crisis in its
95-year-history.
Seeking to recover from four profit warnings and an
accounting scandal last year, new Tesco boss Dave Lewis unveiled
his plan alongside a trading update showing a marked improvement
in trading.
Like-for-like sales at Christmas were down 0.5 percent,
compared with a 4.4 percent fall in the previous three months.
With the company's pension deficit and debt levels growing,
Tesco said it would reduce its capital expenditure for next year
to 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), from up to 2.1 billion
pounds this year and cut costs by 250 million pounds a year.
It will also explore the sale of its Dunnhumby data
business, not pay a final dividend and will consult on a plan to
close its defined benefit pension scheme to all colleagues.
The group said the steps announced on Thursday were just the
first in a drive to strengthen the balance sheet and further
initiatives to increase shareholder value were under
consideration.
Tesco also announced the appointment of Halfords
Chief Executive Matt Davies as the new boss of its UK and
Ireland business. Davies, who will start in June, is widely
credited with turning around the bikes to car parts retailer.
"I am very conscious that the consequences of these changes
are significant for all stakeholders in our business but we are
facing the reality of the situation," Lewis said in a statement.
"There is more to do but we have taken the first important steps
in the right direction."
Britain's biggest supermarket group, like rivals Asda
, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, is losing
sales to discounters Lidl and Aldi, whose limited ranges of
low-priced products are increasingly popular with British
shoppers.
Tesco brought in Lewis in September to revive its fortunes
but the former Unilever executive was immediately put
on the back foot by an accounting scandal and profit downgrades.
The huge savings in costs and capital expenditure will
enable Lewis to cut prices in stores. Earlier on Thursday the
group, Britain's largest private sector employer, announced
price cuts to hundreds of branded products.
The group also maintained its profit guidance for the
2014/15 year.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
