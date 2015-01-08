Tesco bonds widen as investors fear downgrade

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Tesco's bonds sold off on Thursday
morning, in sharp contrast to its soaring shares, as fears
spread that the UK supermarket group may not have done enough to
stave off a rating downgrade.
New boss Dave Lewis outlined a new strategy in a statement
on Thursday morning, unveiling plans to cut hundreds of millions
of pounds of costs and sell assets to fund lower prices in
response to the biggest crisis in its 95-year history.
The company's shares were up more 9% by mid-morning, buoyed
also by improved Christmas trading numbers. But its bonds saw an
all-out rout as investors had expected more substantive action.
Tesco's largest euro bond, a EUR1.25bn 1.375% deal due 2019,
widened more than 50bp to mid-swaps plus 251bp, according to
Tradeweb prices at 0815 GMT.
It has since recovered, however, bid at 217bp by 1005 GMT,
around 16bp wider.
"My jaw dropped when I saw just how much the bonds had
widened," said one investor at a large UK asset manager.
"There were no rabbits pulled out of the hat today, for
example a rights issue to defend its investment grade ratings,
and they are now vulnerable to being junked."
The supermarket is rated on the lowest rung of investment
grade at Baa3/BBB-/BBB- by all three major ratings agencies -
Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Moody's has its rating under review for a downgrade, and
several investors said they felt today's announcement was not
enough to appease the rating agency.
"There is a rumour circulating that they will be downgraded
following the investor call, as they haven't sold their foreign
businesses," said one high-yield bond investor.
Tesco's investor call is scheduled for 1130 GMT.
While a rights issue would have bolstered the company's
credit profile, earlier rumours that management were considering
that as an option spooked equity investors.
"The company is not taking the tough medicine that creditors
had hoped for, while clearly no announcement of a rights issue
is a major relief for equity holders," said a second high-yield
investor.
"Clear the decks; there could be a lot of paper coming into
the high-yield market."
