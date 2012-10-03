Tesco says UK sales improving

LONDON Oct 3 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, on Wednesday posted a small rise in quarterly
underlying sales in its home market after 18 months of decline,
indicating changes introduced after a shock January profit
warning are starting to make an impact.
The world's third-largest stores group, which makes over 60
percent of its trading profit in Britain, said sales at UK
stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were
up 0.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Aug. 25, its fiscal second
quarter.
That compares with analysts average forecast of flat sales
and represents a significant improvement on a first-quarter
decline of 1.5 percent.
In April Tesco unveiled a plan to invest 1 billion pounds
($1.61 billion) to stem a steady decline in market share to
Wal-Mart Stores' Asda, J Sainsbury and
Morrisons, as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl.
That investment was largely responsible for Tesco's first
fall in profits in nearly 20 years.
First half group trading profit fell 10.5 percent to 1.6
billion pounds ($2.58 billion), while UK trading profit fell
12.4 percent to 1.1 billion pounds - both in line with analysts'
expectations.
"We continue to act decisively to tackle challenges and
seize opportunities across the group," said Chief Executive
Philip Clarke.