Tesco takes fight to discounters with price cuts on brands

LONDON Jan 8 Tesco delivered its first
salvo in a fight back against the growth of discount
supermarkets on Thursday by cutting the price of hundreds of
branded products such as Hovis bread, Kellogg's cornflakes and
Stella Artois lager.
Britain's biggest supermarket group, like rivals Asda
, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, is losing
sales to discounters Lidl and Aldi, whose limited ranges of
low-priced products are increasingly popular with British
shoppers.
Tesco brought in Dave Lewis in September to revive its
fortunes but the former Unilever executive was immediately put
on the back foot by an accounting scandal and profit downgrades.
He is due to outline his turn-around plan later on Thursday
when he updates on trading. Analysts expect Tesco's UK
like-for-like sales over Christmas to have fallen 2.0-4.3
percent.
The battle for Britain's grocery market is increasingly
being fought on price, with all of the "big four" chains cutting
the price of staples such as bread and milk.
Analysts have said Tesco is adrift from its rivals, with
customers confused by a multitude of offers such as
"buy-one-get-one-free" promotions.
Chief Customer Officer Jill Easterbrook said shoppers wanted
to see changes. "One of the biggest things they've been saying
is that they want prices which are simple, consistent and low,"
she said in a statement.
"The changes we're making today are a first step in that
direction -- and we've focused on many of the favourite brands
customers choose every day."
The average reduction on about 380 branded products would be
around 25 percent, the company said, and the lower prices would
be in all of its store formats from hypermarkets to convenience
stores.
It did not give details on how it expected the price cuts to
impact sales or profit margins.
