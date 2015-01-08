UPDATE 1-Tesco banks on simpler prices to woo shoppers and suppliers

* Supermarket to keep many prices steady for longer
* Move should help to secure lower prices from suppliers
* Tesco and others under heavy pressure from discounters
(Adds comments, details, byline)
By Martinne Geller and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 8 Tesco is betting that a
more consistent approach to pricing on hundreds of branded
products will enable it to compete better with discount
supermarkets, improve relationships with suppliers and direct
more shoppers to higher-margin items.
As Britain's No. 1 grocer fights to overcome the biggest
crisis in its 95-year-history, it is testing a strategy closer
to the everyday low prices offered by discounters such as Aldi
who are stealing shoppers from the "big four" supermarket
chains.
As part of a larger turnaround plan announced on Thursday,
Tesco said it would reduce prices on about 380 branded products
by an average of 25 percent.
The lower prices will be consistent, instead of fluctuating
with the temporary promotions that have become the hallmark of
modern grocery retailing.
"Customers told us they wanted prices which are simple,
lower and more stable," said Tesco Chief Customer Officer Jill
Easterbrook.
The change may also add transparency to complex
relationships with manufacturers, which have come under scrutiny
after an accounting scandal last year involving supplier
payments.
Smaller makers of undifferentiated goods struggle when
retailers agree to pay them a certain price up front, but later
ask for rebates and fees for promotions such as temporary
in-store displays.
Consistent pricing requires fewer fees and therefore usually
results in a cheaper price up front because suppliers can be
more certain about what revenues to expect.
"That would be the carrot to persuade them to give Tesco the
absolute best price," said Duncan Swift, head of the food
advisory group at analysts Moore Stephens.
Tesco and its main rivals, Sainsbury's, Asda
and Morrison's, are in an escalating price
battle that makes it hard to push higher-margin products.
"Part of their motivation for wanting to get to something
simpler is that it clears out some of the clutter and makes it
more feasible for the shopper to be guided toward things they
ultimately might want more, and be prepared to pay for," said
Will Hayllar, co-leader of OC&C Strategy Consultants' consumer
goods team.
Tesco said the lower prices would be in all of its store
formats from hypermarkets to convenience stores, and would
remain for at least three months to gauge customers' reaction.
The cuts range from 6 percent on Marmite yeast extract to 43
percent on Dolmio Bolognese pasta sauce.
Tesco did not say what it expected the impact on sales or
profits to be.
