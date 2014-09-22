Four Tesco employees go on leave over accounting issue-source

LONDON, Sept 22 Four employees at Tesco have gone on leave while the company investigates an accounting problem found within the business, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Tesco earlier said it had found a problem with its accounts, forcing it to lower its profit forecast for the first half of the year by 23 percent.

The person familiar with the matter said the four people who worked across commercial and operations would step aside while the company carried out an investigation. Tesco declined to comment.

