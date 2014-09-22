Four Tesco employees go on leave over accounting issue-source

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Sept 22 Four employees at Tesco have gone on leave while the company investigates an accounting problem found within the business, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Tesco earlier said it had found a problem with its accounts, forcing it to lower its profit forecast for the first half of the year by 23 percent.
The person familiar with the matter said the four people who worked across commercial and operations would step aside while the company carried out an investigation. Tesco declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results