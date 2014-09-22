RPT-Tesco CEO says Robin Terrell will lead UK business

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Sept 22 Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis said Robin Terrell had stepped in to lead the grocer's UK leadership team in the wake of the firm's accounting issue, which has resulted in four employees stepping aside.
Terrell was previously Tesco's group multi-channel director.
In a conference call with reporters Lewis declined to comment on whether UK managing director Chris Bush was one of the employees asked to step aside while investigations continue.
The BBC and Sky News had reported that Bush was one of the four. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results