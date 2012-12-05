UPDATE 2-Tesco set to call time on costly U.S. adventure

* Launches review of Fresh & Easy chain in U.S.
* CEO says "likely but not certain" firm will exit U.S.
* Q3 total sales up 2.4 pct inc fuel at constant forex rates
* UK Q3 lfl sales down 0.6 pct, ex fuel and VAT sales tax
* Shares up 2.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 5 Tesco Plc is set to end
its five-year attempt to crack the cut-throat U.S. grocery
market and will focus instead on its struggling home business
and faster-growing emerging markets.
The world's No. 3 retailer said it had launched a strategic
review of its loss-making U.S. chain Fresh & Easy that could
lead to the sale or closure of its 200 stores.
"We've now concluded that it is not going to deliver
acceptable shareholder returns in an appropriate timeframe in
its current form," Phil Clarke, chief executive of the British
company, told reporters.
"It's likely but not certain that our presence in America
will come to an end," said Clarke, speaking from Los Angeles.
Tesco shares were up 2.7 percent at 335.5 pence by 0956 GMT.
Announcing the review alongside a third-quarter trading
update that showed continued pressure in Tesco's home market,
the group said it would report its findings when it publishes
full-year results in April.
Tesco, which trails France's Carrefour and U.S.
leader Wal-Mart by annual sales, said it had had a
number of approaches from parties interested in acquiring either
all or part of Fresh & Easy, or in partnering with the firm.
It added that Tim Mason, Fresh & Easy's CEO and deputy group
CEO, is leaving Tesco after 30 years with the group.
Investment bank Greenhill has been appointed to assist with
the review.
Having absorbed nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) of
capital since its 2007 launch when Tesco was run by Clarke's
predecessor Terry Leahy, Fresh & Easy has failed to make a
profit and Clarke has been under increasing pressure from
investors and analysts to act.
The U.S. chain's third-quarter underlying sales growth eased
to 1.8 percent from the second quarter's 6.9 percent - a
performance deemed unacceptable by Tesco given the maturity
curve the business should be riding.
"It will be costly to pull out, but the stock market has
been urging Clarke to make up his mind and he will probably get
credit for that," said independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.
Clarke said finding a solution to Fresh & Easy would allow
the group to focus resources on other parts of the business.
"There are clear opportunities to put our people and our
resources into other growing, more profitable, better returning
businesses in markets where we are already strong and growing,"
he said.
Tesco posted a return to falling quarterly underlying sales
in Britain, raising questions over whether Clarke's 1 billion
pound recovery plan is struggling to take effect.
NOT GOOD ENOUGH
The company, which takes about one in every 10 pounds spent
in British shops, said sales at UK stores open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were down 0.6 percent in the
13 weeks to Nov. 24.
That compared with analysts' forecasts in a range of down
0.9 percent to up 0.2 percent and with an increase of 0.1
percent in the second quarter, which had been Tesco's first rise
after 18 months of decline.
Tesco said like-for-like sales in food, the main focus of
the recovery plan, grew 1.2 percent, ahead of the market
overall, but conceded its non-food performance "was not good
enough".
The group, which makes around two thirds of its sales and
three quarters of its profit in Britain, stunned investors in
January with its first profit warning in more than 20 years.
It is battling to regain momentum against a weak economic
backdrop, with consumers fretting over job security and a
squeeze on disposable incomes.
Tesco has suffered in the downturn more than its British
supermarket rivals, in part because it sells more discretionary
non-food goods where shoppers have been cutting back most.
In April Clarke launched the strategy to revive the
company's fortunes in its key domestic market, investing in more
staff, revamped food ranges, smartened stores that allocate more
space to food and refined marketing and advertising.
Rivals Asda (part of Wal-Mart) and J Sainsbury Plc
have both recently reported sales increases and the only major
domestic rival to have reported a decline was No. 4 player Wm
Morrison, albeit for different trading periods.
Tesco's problems are not confined to the UK and the United
States.
In South Korea, its biggest overseas market, underlying
sales fell 5.1 percent as legislation allowing local governments
to impose shorter trading hours continued to hurt trading, while
in eastern Europe underlying sales were down 3.6 percent,
reflecting fallout from continued euro zone instability.
Tesco has a share price to earnings ratio of 9.7 times,
below Wal-Mart at 14.7 times and well behind the 21 times price
to earnings valuation boasted by Carrefour.
Tesco's total third-quarter sales rose 2.4 percent.