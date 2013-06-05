UPDATE 1-Horsemeat scandal pushes Tesco into quarterly UK fall

LONDON, June 5 Tesco, the world's
third-biggest retailer, slipped back to an underlying sales
decline at the lower end of expectations in the UK in the first
quarter, raising doubts about a costly recovery plan for its
home market.
The firm, which recorded a fall in profit for the first time
in two decades in the year that ended Feb. 23, has spent 1
billion pounds ($1.5 billion) on a fightback plan for its
British stores, where it makes about two thirds of revenue and
profit.
But it said it had been hampered by weaker demand for its
general merchandise products as it reorganises that part of the
business, and by the discovery across Europe of horsemeat in
products labelled as beef. Tesco was one of several companies
forced to withdraw some goods and apologise to customers.
The result at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel
and VAT sales tax, was a 1 percent fall in the 13 weeks to May
25.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of a fall of 0.5 to 1
percent, according to a Reuters poll, and a rise of 0.5 percent
in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, which was
Tesco's strongest quarterly outcome in three years.
"Conditions outside the UK remain challenging and we have
broadly maintained our performance from the fourth quarter of
last year," said Chief Executive Phil Clarke.
"Whilst we are not expecting economic conditions to improve
in the near term, we have a customer-focused plan for the year
in each of our markets which takes this into account."
Britain's supermarkets, despite their focus on essential
goods, have been hurt by the economic downturn and are battling
for market share.
Tesco has been hit more than rivals, in part because it
sells more discretionary goods like homewares and electricals
where shoppers have been cutting back most.
Its UK turnaround plan has focused on more staff,
refurbished stores, revamped food ranges and price initiatives -
all aimed at reversing years of underinvestment and halting a
loss of share to "big four" rivals as well as discounters like
Aldi and upmarket player Waitrose.
"As expected, first quarter saw a slip to negative
like-for-like sales growth in the UK," Panmure analyst Philip
Dorgan said. "We don't view this as particularly important,
although it is not especially helpful, given that a large chunk
of the 'noise' is about short term trading trends."
Last month Britain's No. 4 grocer, Wm Morrison,
posted a 1.8 percent fall in first quarter like-for-like sales,
while No. 2 player, Wal-Mart's Asda reported a 1.3 percent rise,
albeit for different trading periods.
No. 2, J Sainsbury, is scheduled to make a trading
update on June 12.
Tesco's problems are not confined to Britain. Like-for-like
sales, ex fuel, fell 3.8 percent in Asia, hit by restrictions on
trading hours in South Korea, its largest overseas market, and
by a 5.5 percent drop in Europe, with central European economies
impacted by fallout from recession in the euro zone.
In April the firm confirmed it would exit the United States.
Tesco, which trails Wal-Mart and Carrefour
in annual sales, said total first quarter sales increased 2.7
percent, excluding petrol.