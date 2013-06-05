Tesco reverts to quarterly sales decline in UK

LONDON, June 5 Tesco, the world's
third-biggest retailer, slipped back to an underlying sales
decline in the UK in the first quarter, raising doubts about a
costly recovery plan for its home market.
The firm, whose profit fell for the first time in two
decades in the year that ended Feb. 23, has spent 1 billion
pounds ($1.5 billion) on a fightback plan for Britain, where it
makes about two thirds of revenue and profit.
It said on Wednesday sales at UK stores open over a year,
excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 1 percent in the 13 weeks
to May 25.
That compares with analysts' forecasts of a fall of 0.5 to 1
percent, according to a Reuters poll, and a rise of 0.5 percent
in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, which was
Tesco's strongest quarterly outcome in three years.
Tesco, which trails Wal-Mart and Carrefour
in annual sales, said total first quarter sales increased 2.7
percent, excluding petrol.
"Conditions outside the UK remain challenging and we have
broadly maintained our performance from the fourth quarter of
last year," said Chief Executive Phil Clarke.