版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 22:35 BJT

UK fraud prosecutor confirms criminal investigation into Tesco

LONDON Oct 29 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) confirmed on Wednesday it had formally launched a criminal investigation into accounting practices at Tesco Plc, Britain's largest retailer.

The financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), promptly confirmed it was discontinuing its own separate investigation with immediate effect following a consultation with the SFO.

Tesco, which has suffered a string of recent profit warnings and management exits, is being investigated after the retailer overstated first-half profits by $263 million pounds (424 million).

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Clare Hutchison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐