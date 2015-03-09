版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 10日 星期二 07:27 BJT

Tesco says not stocking some soft drinks due to supply issues

March 9 Britain's Tesco said on Monday it had stopped stocking some soft drinks in its outlets due to supply issues.

The comment follows a report by The Grocer magazine last week that the supermarket chain had pulled Coca-Cola's Schweppes drinks from its stores after clashes over pricing. (bit.ly/1E1NuAS)

"Due to a supply issue, we have had to temporarily adjust some of our soft drinks ranges. We continue to work in close collaboration with our suppliers, to provide our customers with the best products, the greatest value and fantastic availability" a Tesco spokesperson said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐