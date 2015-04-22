Tesco gives more detail on supplier deals after scandal

LONDON, April 22 Tesco provided more
information about how it accounts for relationships with
suppliers on Wednesday after an accounting scandal that
contributed to an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.5
billion).
Britain's biggest retailer announced last year it had
overstated profits by 263 million pounds due to booking deals
with suppliers too early, prompting a criminal investigation by
Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
As it announced the biggest loss in its 96-year-history on
Wednesday, Tesco said it was increasing transparency and seeking
to build "longer-term, mutually beneficial partnerships" with
its suppliers as it tries to rebuild trust in the market.
It is seeking to simplify the deals it negotiates with
suppliers, noting it was currently using over 20 different kinds
of payment terms, including multiple offers and rebates when
agreed sales volume targets are met.
It also gave more details on how it accounts for supplier
deals and the impact on its balance sheet and said it had
launched new guidelines for staff in this area.
UK consumer watchdog Which? demanded an investigation on
Tuesday into "misleading and confusing" pricing tactics over
seven years in areas such as multi-buy offers at British
grocers.
Led since September by Dave Lewis, a former executive at
major Tesco supplier Unilever, the retailer said it had
met with over 100 suppliers to draw up new business plans to
focus ranges and improve efficiency in its supply chain.
Suppliers are feeling the squeeze due to a fierce price
battle between Tesco and its main rivals, Sainsbury's,
Asda and Morrison's, with 146 food producers
entering insolvency in 2014, up from 114 in 2013, according to
accountants Moore Stephens.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Pravin Char)