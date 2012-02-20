Tesco launches up to $585 mln Thai property fund

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
BANGKOK Feb 20 Tesco Plc, the world's No.3 retailer, launched on Monday the initial public offering of its Thailand property fund, aiming to raise up to $585 million to finance future expansion.
The fund, formally called Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, will offer shares at a price range of 9.65-10.40 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 18 billion baht ($585 million), Tesco's Ek-Chai Distribution System Co unit said in a statement.
At that price, the fund would have a yield of 6.5 percent to 7 percent a year.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.