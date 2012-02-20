版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 14:58 BJT

Tesco launches up to $585 mln Thai property fund

BANGKOK Feb 20 Tesco Plc, the world's No.3 retailer, launched on Monday the initial public offering of its Thailand property fund, aiming to raise up to $585 million to finance future expansion.

The fund, formally called Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, will offer shares at a price range of 9.65-10.40 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 18 billion baht ($585 million), Tesco's Ek-Chai Distribution System Co unit said in a statement.

At that price, the fund would have a yield of 6.5 percent to 7 percent a year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐