UPDATE 1-Tesco launches up to $585 mln Thai property fund

* Tesco's Thai property fund offers shares at 6.5-7 pct/year

* Fund launched at price range of 9.65-10.40 baht/share

* Tesco Lotus IPO biggest in Thailand since 2006

By Elzio Barreto and Khettiya Jittapong

HONG KONG/BANGKOK, Feb 20 Tesco Plc , the world's No.3 retailer, launched the initial public offering of its Thailand property fund on Monday, aiming to raise up to $585 million to finance future expansion.

The offering is part of a trend among retailers in recent years to squeeze more value from their real estate assets, bundling them into a property fund, selling the fund to investors and leasing back the property.

The fund, formally called Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property Fund, comprises 17 shopping malls anchored by a Tesco Lotus hypermarket in cities including Bangkok and tourist destinations such as Krabi.

The property fund, similar to a real estate investment trust, or REIT, will offer shares at a price range of 9.65-10.40 baht each, putting the total deal at up to 18 billion baht ($585 million), Tesco's Ek-Chai Distribution System Co unit said in a statement.

At that price, the fund would have a yield of 6.5 to 7 percent per year.

The IPO, Thailand's biggest since 2006 according to Tesco, received $40 million in commitments from U.S. fund manager The Capital Group Companies, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura Holdings Inc , Phatra Securities and Royal Bank of Scotland were hired to manage the IPO.