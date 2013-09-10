Tesco exits U.S. with Yucaipa deal

LONDON, Sept 10 Tesco has struck a deal
with U.S. billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa investment company to
take its loss-making Fresh & Easy chain off its hands, marking
the end of a failed attempt to crack the cut-throat American
market.
Tesco said on Tuesday Yucaipa will acquire over 150 Fresh &
Easy stores as well as its Riverside distribution and production
facilities. Also 4,000 Fresh & Easy employees will transfer to
the new business.
As part of the deal, Tesco will loan the new business about
80 million pounds, secured against the Riverside Campus
facility.
The world's third largest retailer said in April it would
exit the loss-making business, booking restructuring and other
one-off costs of 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).
Tesco said the closure of Fresh & Easy stores not part of
the deal, other expenses and the loan will total no more than
150 million pounds.