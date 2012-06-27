Aabar pulls out of Daimler investment in Tesla

FRANKFURT, June 27 Abu Dhabi's Aabar
took a step towards exiting its investment in electric car maker
Tesla after partner Daimler confirmed it transferred
direct control of a 3.1 percent stake in Tesla back to the
sovereign wealth fund.
One person familiar with the situation said that Aabar would
likely cash in on its stake, bought together with Daimler
before Tesla went public.
"Daimler was informed very early and at their request we
transferred their part of the jointly held stake in Tesla back
to them," a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday,
confirming news reports earlier this week.
Daimler itself continues to hold its share of the stake in
Tesla, equivalent to nearly 4.7 percent of the outstanding
stock.
Tesla is supplying the electric powertrain for a
battery-powered Mercedes B-Class compact car under development.