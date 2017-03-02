Musk says Tesla to run contest for homemade commercials

March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has
been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them
about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
On Wednesday, in response to a letter by a fifth grade
student, the founder and chief executive of Tesla made another
announcement on the social media platform - the company will
hold a contest for homemade advertisements.
Bria, daughter of Twitter user Steven, suggested that Musk
should run a competition to find the best homemade commercial
for Tesla, which has been averse to commercials.
"Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great
idea. We'll do it!" Musk responded to the letter in a tweet. bit.ly/2mN9X3N
Bria, who aspires to be a politician, wrote in the letter
that Tesla cars were the "best thing" she had ever seen and that
she hoped to drive a Tesla car in the future.
"You could give the winners a year of free Supercharging or
a Model 3 Easter Egg or something," Bria suggested in the
letter, which was written for a school project.
"The cool part is that you still won't be taking the time
and money to advertise for yourself," she wrote, adding "it
would be so cool if you could hook me up with a Tesla t-shirt."
She also expressed her disappointment over Tesla cars not
being sold in Michigan.
Steven, who shared the letter, is a journalist and a
professor at Art Institute of Michigan, his Twitter account
showed.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)