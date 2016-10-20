UPDATE 2-Tesla says self-driving hardware to be built into all its cars

(Adds shares, analyst comment, background on Tesla)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Chief Executive Elon Musk
said on Wednesday all new Tesla Motors Inc models will
come with hardware to enable them to be fully self-driving, as
the Silicon Valley electric car company bids to be the first
among many rivals to get autonomous vehicles on the road.
The company said that its Model S and Model X electric cars
are already being produced with the new hardware, which includes
eight cameras, 12 updated sensors, and radar with faster
processing.
The new hardware package will cost $8,000, Musk told
reporters on a conference call. The software to enable fully
autonomous operation is still being tested, he said.
Musk said he expects that by the end of 2017 a Tesla would
be able to drive in full autonomous mode from Los Angeles to New
York "without the need for a single touch" on the wheel.
He has set ambitious deadlines for Tesla many times, only to
see timetables slip. Rival automakers have said they expect to
be able to field autonomous driving capability by 2019 or 2021.
Meanwhile, older Tesla vehicles without the additional
cameras, sensors and upgraded processors will not be able to
drive autonomously, although their Autopilot software would
continue to be improved, Musk said.
For a time, cars with the new hardware will have less
capability to assist drivers with steering or braking than older
cars running Tesla's Autopilot, Musk said. By December, he said,
he expects the newer models to reach parity with the older
vehicles.
Musk said the software system is being built in-house and
will run on an Nvidia Corp Titan chip.
VANITY PURCHASE?
It is unclear how Tesla's future autonomous driving system
will be greeted by regulators. Musk said it will be twice as
safe as a human driver. However, federal and state regulators in
the United States are proposing new, more rigorous standards to
control the development and deployment of such systems.
Edmunds Inc analyst Jessica Caldwell questioned the value
of purchasing a self-driving car before regulations catch up,
calling it a "vanity purchase" that cannot be used in the real
world.
In the meantime, rival carmakers could introduce better
solutions, Caldwell said, potentially making Tesla's hardware
"obsolete almost as soon as it's activated for prime time."
Most notably, Tesla has chosen not to include Lidar
laser-based sensors, a tool most other car makers believe is
necessary for full autonomy.
Tesla's self-driving announcement is the latest in a series
of efforts over the last few months by Musk to maintain investor
interest in Tesla as its stock price has fallen. The company is
expected to raise more cash from capital markets within the next
12 months.
Shares of the company, which closed on Wednesday at $203.56,
have fallen 23 percent since an April high, as the company has
suffered a difficult few months.
The death in May of a Tesla driver using the company's
Autopilot system, which prompted an investigation by safety
regulators, and the decision to acquire money-losing rooftop
solar developer SolarCity Corp, have increased scrutiny
on Tesla's financial and regulatory challenges.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Bill Rigby)