Tesla told regulators about Autopilot crash nine days after accident

SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, July 5 Tesla Motors
alerted regulators to a fatality in one of its electric
cars in partial self-driving Autopilot mode nine days after it
crashed, the company said on Tuesday, defending its decision not
to make the accident public before a federal investigation was
announced.
Tesla learned about the crash of the Model S sedan in
Florida "shortly" after the May 7 crash, and on May 16 it
disclosed the incident to the government. The National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on June 30 announced a
probe.
The news comes as the company faces pressure on several
fronts. Its bid to buy rooftop solar power company SolarCity has
been questioned by investors, and over the U.S. July 4 holiday
weekend, it disclosed that second-quarter vehicle production
missed company targets.
Autopilot is one of the most advanced and most promoted
Tesla technologies and is still in beta or test mode. That has
spurred questions - including in an article by Fortune magazine
- over whether the company and regulators should have informed
the public earlier of the fatality.
On Tuesday, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted in response to
the article about the timing of the disclosure that the May
fatality "wasn't material" to Tesla.
Tesla raised at least $1.46 billion from investors on May
18-19 with a stock offering, as the Autopilot investigation was
unfolding.
The company knew of the crash by the time of the capital
raising. But its own investigation was not yet complete and it
had not yet been informed by the government of its probe,
according to a timeline described by a Tesla spokeswoman.
The windshield was ripped off the Model S after it plowed
into the side of a truck on a divided highway, and the damage
meant the car was unable to transmit data to Tesla. Tesla
learned of the accident "shortly thereafter" from local
authorities, the spokeswoman said.
The company was obligated to disclose the fatality to
regulators during its third quarter but notified them earlier,
on May 16, as it was investigating.
"Tesla then provided NHTSA with additional details about the
accident over the following weeks as it worked to complete its
investigation, which it ultimately concluded during the last
week of May," the spokeswoman said.
NHTSA spokesman Bryan Thomas said the investigation was
"active" and the agency would not comment further.
TESLA SAYS DISCLOSURE WAS NOT NECESSARY
Asked why the company did not disclose the incident ahead of
the share sale and ahead of its recently announced bid to
acquire SolarCity, Tesla issued the following
statement:
"Tesla does not find it necessary, nor does any automaker,
to share the details of every accident that occur in a Tesla
vehicle. More than a million people die globally every year in
car accidents, but automakers do not disclose each of these
accidents to investors, let alone before those investigations
are complete and without regard to what the results of those
investigations end up being."
Tesla shares fell as much as 4 percent on the first trading
day after the accident was disclosed but then ended the day up 2
percent.
The spokeswoman said the reaction showed investors agreed
with the company. "The market apparently understands this," she
said.
Tesla have swung widely this year and are down about 11
percent so far. The stock dived on news of Tesla's SolarCity
bid, falling more than the value of its offer. Its shares ended
down 1.16 percent on Tuesday, the first trading day after
disclosing the production shortfall.
Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in
Detroit, said Tesla probably should have informed investors of
the crash before its stock offering and SolarCity offer.
"The materiality issue is not about the death itself, but
more about the circumstances of the crash and calling into
question a technology that's important to Tesla's future,"
Henning said.
"Those are issues that investors want to know, so you could
make a reasonable argument that it crossed the (materiality)
line. When it's that close, the (U.S.) Securities and Exchange
Commission expects disclosure."
The SEC did not immediately respond to an after-hours
request for comment.
