DVD player found in Tesla Model S in May 7 crash -Fla officials

DETROIT, July 1 The Florida Highway Patrol said on Friday that it found an aftermarket digital video disc (DVD) player in the wreckage of a Tesla Motors Inc Model S involved in a fatal May 7 crash.

"There was a portable DVD player in the vehicle," said Sergeant Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol in a telephone interview.

She said there was no camera found, mounted on the dash or of any kind, in the wreckage. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)