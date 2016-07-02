REFILE-UPDATE 4-DVD player found in Tesla car in fatal May crash

(Removes second reference to May in lead)
By Barbara Liston and Bernie Woodall
WILLISTON, Fla., July 1 A digital video disc
player was found in the Tesla car that was on autopilot when its
driver was killed in a May 7 collision with a truck, Florida
Highway Patrol officials said on Friday.
Whether the portable DVD player was operating at the time of
the crash has not been determined, however, and witnesses who
came upon the wreckage of the 2015 Model S sedan gave differing
accounts on Friday about whether the player was showing a movie.
Questions of why the car did not stop for a turning truck,
and whether the victim, Joshua Brown, was watching the road are
critical for Tesla Motors Inc. The Palo Alto luxury
electric car maker is facing a preliminary inquiry by federal
regulators over the safety of the Model S Autopilot system that
was engaged at the time of the crash in Williston, Florida.
It could be weeks if not months before officials make a
final determination of the cause of the crash, the first known
fatality of a Model S driver while using Autopilot. Meanwhile,
the accident is stoking the debate on whether drivers are being
lulled into a false sense of security by such technology.
A man who lives on the property where Brown's car came to
rest some 900 feet from the intersection where the crash
occurred said when he approached the wreckage 15 minutes after
the crash, he could hear the DVD player. An FHP trooper on the
scene told the property owner, Robert VanKavelaar, that a "Harry
Potter" movie was showing on the DVD player, VanKavelaar told
Reuters on Friday.
Another witness, Terence Mulligan, said he arrived at the
scene before the first Florida state trooper and found "there
was no movie playing."
"There was no music. I was at the car. Right at the car,"
Mulligan told Reuters on Friday.
Sergeant Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol said on
Friday that "there was a portable DVD player in the vehicle,"
but wouldn't elaborate further on it. She also said there was no
camera found, mounted on the dash or of any kind, in the
wreckage.
CAR ROOF SHEARED OFF
Brown, 40, of Canton, Ohio, was the lone occupant of the
Tesla and was killed in the crash that sheared off the roof of
the car. He was a Tesla enthusiast and a former Navy SEAL who
ran a technology company, according to his family and his
company's website.
Mulligan said he was driving in the same westbound direction
as the truck before it attempted to make a left turn across the
eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27 Alternate when he spotted the
Tesla traveling east.
Mulligan said the Tesla did not appear to be speeding on the
road, which has a speed limit of 65 miles per hour, according to
the FHP.
But the car never slowed down, and the remainder of the car,
without a roof, kept the same speed after going under the
trailer, Mulligan said.
Lawyers for Brown's family released a statement Friday
saying the family is cooperating with the investigations "and
hopes that information learned from this tragedy will trigger
further innovation which enhances the safety of everyone on the
roadways."
The statement describes the accident as having been "caused
by a semi tractor-trailer which crossed a divided highway and
caused the fatal collision with Josh's Tesla."
No citations have been issued, but the initial accident
report from the FHP indicates the truck driver "failed to yield
right-of-way."
The Tesla Autopilot system allows the car to keep itself in
a lane, maintain speed and operate for a limited time without a
driver doing the steering.
Tesla said in a statement Friday, said Autopilot "does not
turn a Tesla into an autonomous vehicle and does not allow the
driver to abdicate responsibility."
Tesla said on Thursday that the white trailer was not easy
for the car's cameras to distinguish from the bright Florida
sky. An FHP report said the crash occurred on a sunny Saturday
afternoon.
Tesla shares fell in after hours trading Thursday after the
fatality was disclosed, but rebounded to close up nearly 2 per
cent in trading Friday.
INFORMATION FROM 'BLACK BOX'
The FHP's Sergeant Montes said a Tesla engineer downloaded
the information from the "black box" and shared it with FHP
investigators.
Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration were alerted by Tesla about the crash, and NHTSA
officials first contacted the FHP last week, Montes said.
Paul Weekley, the lawyer for the truck driver, Frank
Baressi, 62, of Palm Harbor near St. Petersburg, said the
Tesla's data recorder had been removed before his investigators
were able to see it.
Baressi, an independent owner-operator, said he saw the
Tesla approaching in the left, eastbound lane. Then it crossed
to the right lane and struck his trailer. "I don't know why he
went over to the slow lane when he had to have seen me," he
said.
VanKavelaar, a Walgreen's photo technician, said the car
that came to rest in his yard next to a sycamore tree looked
like a metal sardine can whose lid had been rolled back with a
key.
After the collision, he said, the car ran off the road,
broke through a wire fence guarding a county pond and then
through another fence onto VanKavelaar's land, threaded itself
between two trees, hit and broke a wooden utility pole, crossed
his driveway and stopped in his large front yard where his three
daughters used to practice softball. They were at a game that
day and now won't go in the yard.
His wife, Chrissy VanKavelaar, said they continue to find
parts of the car in their yard eight weeks after the crash.
"Every time it rains or we mow we find another piece of that
car," she said.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston in Williston, Florida and Bernie
Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Mary Milliken)