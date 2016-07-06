NHTSA probing July 1 crash of Tesla Model X in Pennsylvania

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a July 1 crash in Pennsylvania of a Tesla Model X "to determine whether automated functions were in use at the time of the crash," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
NHTSA said it was "collecting information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Tesla and the driver," a Michigan man. Tesla Motors in a brief statement on Wednesday said, "Based on the information we have now, we have no reason to believe that Autopilot had anything to do with this accident." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)