版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 00:40 BJT

Florida investigators found laptop in Tesla involved in fatal crash

July 7 Investigators found a laptop computer in the Tesla Model S sedan involved in a fatal crash on May 7, the Florida Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

Neither the computer nor a DVD player also found in the vehicle was running after the crash, according to the highway patrol. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐