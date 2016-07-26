U.S. report says Tesla driver speeding in fatal Autopilot crash

WASHINGTON, July 26 A driver killed on May 7 in
a crash in a Tesla using the car's Autopilot software was
speeding, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on
Tuesday in its preliminary findings.
The preliminary report said the Model S was traveling at 74
miles per hour in a 65 mph zone at the time it struck a
semi-truck hauling blueberries near Williston, Florida.
The report said the NTSB confirmed the Model S driver was
using the advanced driver assistance features Traffic-Aware
Cruise Control and Autosteer lane-keeping assistance at the
time. The NTSB has not yet determined the probable cause for the
crash.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)