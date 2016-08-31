Tesla will release Autopilot update "in weeks" -Musk

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Tesla Motors Inc plans to release an update of its partly automated self-driving system "in a few weeks," Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Musk tweeted that improvements to Tesla's Autopilot system, including advanced processing of radar signals, would be detailed in a blog post to be published on the company's website later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
