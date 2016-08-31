版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 00:07 BJT

Tesla will release Autopilot update "in weeks" -Musk

Aug 31 Tesla Motors Inc plans to release an update of its partly automated self-driving system "in a few weeks," Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Musk tweeted that improvements to Tesla's Autopilot system, including advanced processing of radar signals, would be detailed in a blog post to be published on the company's website later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

