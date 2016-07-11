SEC to probe Tesla for possible securities law breach - WSJ

July 11 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating Tesla Motors Inc for a
possible securities law breach after the electric car maker
failed to disclose a fatal crash in May, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The SEC is scrutinizing whether Tesla should have disclosed
the accident as a "material" event, or a development a
reasonable investor would consider important, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/29Icppr)
"Tesla has not received any communication from the SEC
regarding this issue. Our blog post last week provided the
relevant information about this issue," a Tesla spokeswoman said
in an email.
The fatal accident killed 40-year-old Joshua Brown, who was
driving a Tesla Model S car in autopilot mode.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and David
Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Anil D'Silva)