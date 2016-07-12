UPDATE 2-U.S. SEC investigates Tesla for possible securities law breach - WSJ

By Joseph White
DETROIT, July 11 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Motors Inc
waited too long to disclose a fatal crash in May that
called into question the safety of a system in the car that
takes control of steering and braking, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source.
Tesla said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it "has
not received any communication from the SEC regarding this
issue." The SEC declined to comment.
Tesla shares fell 1.3 percent in after-hours trading
following the publication of the report on the Journal's
website.
The stock had risen 3.7 percent during regular trading,
following a tweet on Sunday by Chief Executive Elon Musk that he
is working on a "Top Secret Masterplan, Part 2" for the electric
car company.
Musk, hinting at a possible new vision for the company,
stated in the tweet that he hoped to "publish later this week."
In its report on Monday, the Journal said the SEC is
scrutinizing whether Tesla should have disclosed the fatal
accident involving a Model S sedan operating in Autopilot mode
as a "material" event, or a development a reasonable investor
would consider important.
It is unclear what action, if any, the SEC will take.
Automakers do not customarily report fatal auto accidents
involving their vehicles as material events to shareholders.
There is no established practice yet for reporting accidents
where emerging auto-driving technology may be a factor.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) already said that it was investigating the May 7
accident in Florida, in which 40-year-old Joshua Brown was
killed.
NHTSA is sending a five-person team to Florida later this
week to investigate that crash, said Christopher O'Neil, a
spokesman for the agency, which makes recommendations to
regulators and companies about transportation-related safety
issues.
The timing of Tesla's disclosures about the accident has
become an issue for the company in part because Autopilot is key
to its image as a pioneer in automotive technology. No other
automaker has released to the public a system in which a person
can drive with hands off the wheel for an extended period while
a car is in motion.
Tesla has said Autopilot should be used as a backup and not
as a replacement for the driver, who should keep hands on the
wheel all the time, and it has cautioned that the system is in
beta, or test, mode.
Musk last week used his Twitter account to mount a defense
of Tesla's decision not to disclose the accident to the public
until June 30, when NHTSA said it was launching its
investigation.
Tesla said it alerted NHTSA on May 16, nine days after the
accident, as it conducted its own internal probe into the crash.
NHTSA said last week that it was also looking into a July 1
crash in Pennsylvania of a Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle
to determine whether Autopilot functions were engaged at the
time of the accident.
Tesla also said on Monday that it was looking into a crash
in Montana. In that crash, according to a report on Electrek, a
clean technology transport news website, a Model X driver said
Autopilot was engaged when the car slammed into a guardrail.
Tesla did not provide any further details.
Lawyers for the family of Brown said they are investigating
the circumstances of the crash, and awaiting conclusions from
police and federal agencies. Paul Grieco, one of the lawyers for
the Brown family, told Reuters his firm has received calls from
other Tesla owners involved in accidents, some involving
autopilot and others not.
The probes related to Autopilot come at a time when Musk and
his high-flying company face pressure on several fronts.
In May, Tesla sold $2 billion worth of shares, in part to
fund Musk's plan to accelerate development of a new, lower
priced electric car, the Model 3. Then in June, Musk disclosed a
plan for Tesla to buy residential solar panel installation firm
SolarCity Corp for $2.8 billion in Tesla stock.
That plan has drawn criticism from some investors critical
of Musk's role as both chairman and largest shareholder of
SolarCity and CEO of Tesla.
At the same time, Tesla is struggling to meet its targets
for building and delivering its Model S sedans and Model X sport
utilities. The company reported during the long July 4 holiday
weekend that it had delivered 14,370 vehicles during the second
quarter, short of its target of 17,000 vehicles.
