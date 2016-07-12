REFILE-Tesla has no plans to disable Autopilot feature - WSJ

(Corrects slug to TESLA-AUTOPILOT/MUSK from TESLA-AUTOPILOT/.
No changes to text)
July 12 Tesla Motors Inc Chief
Executive Elon Musk said the electric car maker has no plans to
disable its Autopilot feature in the wake of a fatal accident in
which the driver of a Model S car was using the technology, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The company, in fact, is planning an explanatory blog post
to educate customers on how the feature works, the newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
"A lot of people don't understand what it is and how you
turn it on," Musk told the Journal in an interview. (on.wsj.com/29BMpde)
The company came under regulators' scrutiny after a fatal
car crash on May 7 that killed a Model S car owner who was
operating it in autopilot mode.
In a recent move, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration sent the company a letter, seeking details of all
design changes and updates to Autopilot since it went into use
last year.
Tesla was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)