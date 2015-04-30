Tesla hunts for new revenue in home storage batteries

| LOS ANGELES, April 30
LOS ANGELES, April 30 Tesla Motors Inc shares
slipped Thursday after a month-long surge ahead of Chief
Executive Elon Musk's expected announcement that the
money-losing electric luxury car maker will seek new revenues
from batteries for storing electricity at homes and businesses.
Musk and other Tesla officials have dropped a series of
broad hints over the past month about the topic of the
announcement, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific time
Thursday at a Tesla facility near Los Angeles.
Tesla shares are up about 20 percent since March 30, when
Musk tweeted that the company would unveil a "major new Tesla
product line - not a car." Tesla shares were down about 1.7
percent Thursday hours ahead of the announcement in a broadly
lower market.
Investor enthusiasm for Tesla's potential entry into the
stationary electricity storage business is driven by projections
that selling Tesla batteries for homes and businesses to use as
backup power systems could be important to building a
sustainable future for Tesla's car-making side, analysts say.
Deutsche Bank estimates sales of stationary battery storage
systems for homes and commercial uses could yield as much as
$4.5 billion in revenue for Tesla. Analysts expect Tesla will
build stationary storage systems around the same basic batteries
it will produce for its vehicles at a large factory the company
is building in Nevada.
Stationary storage systems could be part of a fossil-fuel
free lifestyle in which an individual has solar panels on the
roof, generating electricity that can power home appliances and
recharge batteries in a Tesla Model S sedan parked in the
garage.
Government subsidies and a dramatic drop in the price of
lithium ion batteries are drawing more companies into the home
electricity storage business.
Tesla has so far received $1.1 million from California's
Self-Generation Incentive Program. Tesla has received or is
poised to receive state funding for about 600 storage projects
in California, according to data from the state.
Though valued at just $200 million in 2012, the energy
storage industry is expected to grow to $19 billion by 2017,
according to research firm IHS CERA.
Tesla and SolarCity will face competition for subsidy money.
Coda Energy, which rose from the ashes of a failed EV maker and
is now owned by Fortress Investment, and startups backed by the
likes of Total, GE and Siemens are going after shares of the
stationary storage market.
