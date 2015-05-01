UPDATE 3-Tesla moves into batteries that store energy for homes, businesses

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Nichola Groom and Paul Lienert
LOS ANGELES, April 30 Tesla Motors Inc
on Thursday unveiled Tesla Energy - storage systems or batteries
for homes, companies and utilities that will expand its business
beyond electric vehicles and tap into a fast-growing area of the
energy industry.
Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company's goal was to
"fundamentally change the way the world uses energy on an
extreme scale." He introduced the products to a crowd of
business partners and journalists at a Tesla facility near Los
Angeles.
In Tesla's view, such storage systems could become part of a
fossil-fuel-free lifestyle in which people can have solar panels
on their roof generating electricity to power their home and
recharge their electric car batteries.
The smallest battery unveiled on Thursday, known as
Powerwall, is housed in a six-inch-wide container that is meant
to be hung inside a garage or on the outside wall of a house.
At $3,500 for a 10kWh model, excluding inverter and
installation prices, the Powerwall can be used for backup power
or to store solar energy.
Tesla's lead installation partner for the home battery will
be SolarCity Corp, the solar installer backed by Musk.
The company will also partner with many others, Musk said.
Tesla has several hundred batteries installed with SolarCity
systems in California already. The growth of those projects has
been helped by a subsidy from California's public utility
regulator.
Utilities have also been seeking out energy storage to help
manage increasing amounts of renewable energy on the grid. To
address that market, Musk unveiled what he called the "power
pack," a 100 kWh battery block that is meant to help smooth out
power from intermittent solar and wind energy production or add
energy to the grid quickly when demand levels are high.
Tesla already has several utility-scale batteries deployed
on the grid in California, which requires its biggest utilities
to source large amounts of energy storage.
Musk told reporters Tesla expected to have a low but growing
gross margin in battery products in the fourth quarter of this
year and added that battery products would be "materially
profitable" some time next year.
"A cost effective home energy storage system it could prove
far more valuable, and profitable, than anything the company is
doing with automobiles," Karl Brauer, a senior analyst with auto
industry research firm Kelley Blue Book, said.
Tesla will initially manufacture the batteries at its
automobile factory in California but will move production to its
planned "gigafactory" in Nevada next year.
Deutsche Bank estimated sales of stationary battery storage
systems for homes and commercial uses could yield as much as
$4.5 billion in revenue for Tesla. Analysts expect Tesla will
build stationary storage systems around the same basic batteries
it will produce for its vehicles at the large factory the
company is building in Nevada.
Though valued at just $200 million in 2012, the energy
storage industry is expected to grow to $19 billion by 2017,
according to research firm IHS CERA.
Tesla is not the only player in energy storage. Coda Energy,
which rose from the ashes of a failed EV maker and is now owned
by Fortress Investment and startups backed by the likes of Total
, GE and Siemens are among the many
companies going after shares of the stationary storage market.
(Additional reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Andrew Hay, Gopakumar Warrier and Jane Merriman)