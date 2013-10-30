CORRECTED-Carmaker Tesla to step up supply of battery cells from Panasonic

(Corrects company name and RIC in second to last paragraph to
LG Chem Ltd from LG Electronics)
TOKYO Oct 30 Tesla Motors Inc will
sharply increase the number of lithium ion battery cells it
receives from Japan's Panasonic Corp, in a deal that
underscores the U.S. carmaker's confidence in the future of
all-electric cars.
Electronics maker Panasonic, already Tesla's primary
supplier of lithium-ion batteries, will provide nearly 2 billion
lithium ion cells to the carmaker in the four years to 2017, the
two companies said on Wednesday.
That is a big step-up from the 200 million cells Panasonic
is expected to have supplied to Tesla in the two years ending
this December.
The deal shows Tesla's faith in its models despite
slower-than-expected global sales of electric vehicles.
Panasonic's cells will power both the Model S and the new
Model X which is set to go into production by the end of 2014,
the companies said.
However the deal does not mean that the carmaker has ruled
out other suppliers.
Tesla officials believe the company needs to diversify its
supply chain to foster competition among makers of key
components and to ensure Tesla has a stable supply of parts.
"Tesla is in talks with Samsung, LG, and other
manufacturers, and will continue to discuss future supply with
them and to evaluate their technology," spokeswoman Atsuko Doi
said.
Both Samsung and LG Chem Ltd have
manufactured lithium ion cells for Tesla's Roadster sports car.
The carmaker manufactured 2,500 Roadster vehicles.
Panasonic plans to build an additional production line for
small batteries at a facility in the Osaka area in western
Japan, and re-start another line at a separate Osaka plant to
meet demand.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Pravin Char)