公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla shares up 11.9 pct in high volume

NEW YORK Dec 3 Tesla Motors Inc : * Up 11.9 percent in high volume; Morgan Stanley names stock "top pick"
