Tesla removes 'autopilot' from China website after Beijing crash

| SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO
SHANGHAI/SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 Tesla removed the
word "autopilot" and a Chinese term for "self-driving" from its
China website after a driver in Beijing who crashed in
"autopilot" mode complained that the car maker overplayed the
function's capability and misled buyers.
The Tesla driver crashed earlier this month while on a
Beijing commuter highway after the car failed to avoid a vehicle
parked on the left side, partially in the roadway, damaging both
cars but causing no injuries.
It was the first known such crash in China, though it
follows a fatal accident in Florida earlier this year that put
pressure on the auto executives and regulators to tighten rules
for automated driving.
"At Tesla we are continuously making improvements, including
to translations," a Tesla spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement to Reuters.
"We've been in the process of addressing any discrepancies
across languages for many weeks. Timing had nothing to do with
current events or articles."
References to autopilot and the term "zidong jiashi", which
most literally translates as self-driving although also means
autopilot, were taken off the webpage for the Model S sedan by
late Sunday, according to a comparison with an archived version
of page.
Both terms previously appeared several times on the site.
Instead a phrase that translates as 'self-assisted driving'
is used.
Tesla China staff have additionally undergone training in
response to the Aug. 2 crash to re-emphasize that employees must
always keep two hands on the wheel when demonstrating the
autopilot function, according to a Tesla employee who was not
authorised to speak to the media.
Reuters was first to report last week that Tesla said it
downloaded data from the Beijing car and confirmed it was in
autopilot mode at the time of the crash, although the driver was
not detected to have his hands on the wheel.
The spokeswoman for the U.S. automaker issued a statement
saying that the system was not self-driving but merely assistive
and that drivers were responsible for always maintaining control
of the vehicle.
Other Tesla drivers interviewed by Reuters said China sales
staff took their hands off the wheel while demonstrating the
function. Under Chinese law, drivers are required to keep two
hands on the wheel at all times.
The crash is another hiccup for Tesla in the Chinese auto
market, the world's largest, after it initially struggled with
distribution and charging issues.
Various Chinese government ministries did not respond to
requests for comment on the Tesla crash and self-driving
policies.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Alexandria Sage; Editing by
Stephen Coates)