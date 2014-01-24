版本:
Tesla China to contribute significantly to its global growth in 2014 -exec

BEIJING Jan 24 U.S. battery carmaker Tesla Motors Inc expects China sales to contribute 30-35 percent of its total global growth targeted for this year, a senior China executive said on Friday.

Veronica Wu, vice president for Tesla's China operations, told Reuters the firm plans to set up stores in 10-12 Chinese cities in 2014.

She also said the obstacles that have delayed Tesla's full entry into the China market have been cleared after recently resolving a trademark dispute over its name in Chinese.
