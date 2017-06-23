UPDATE 3-Tesla moves a step closer to building electric cars in China

(Adds companies denying involvement with Tesla, closing share
price)
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Paul Lienert
BEIJING/DETROIT, June 22 Tesla Inc took
a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle
manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday
that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal
government.
Tesla has said it wants to build electric cars in China to
avoid a 25-percent tariff on imported vehicles.
The company did not provide a timeline for setting up a
China plant, but said it expects to "more clearly define" its
China production plans by the end of the year.
Tesla shares closed up 1.7 percent at $382.61 in Thursday
trading.
China's central government requires foreign companies such
as Tesla to have a Chinese partner in new auto manufacturing
ventures, with the foreign company owning no more than 50
percent.
Tesla did not say which companies it might partner with,
sparking rampant online speculation. At least three companies -
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Shanghai Lingang
Holdings Co and Tianjin Motor Dies Co -
reported in exchange filings that they were not in touch with
Tesla about its plans in response to media reports implicating
them.
Much of the speculation has centered on Tencent Holdings Ltd
, the internet giant that is China's largest company.
Earlier this year, Tencent acquired a five-percent stake in
Tesla for $1.8 billion.
Tesla has not said which vehicles it plans to build in
China. However, a supplier familiar with the company's thinking
said it was considering the Model 3 sedan and a crossover
companion called Model Y. The Model 3 is slated to begin
production in July at Tesla's Fremont plant in California, with
the Model Y tentatively scheduled to follow in mid-2019.
In a separate but related development, U.S. Trade
Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he was
concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this
week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to
China and import the vehicles to the United States.
"If it happened for reasons that are non-economic reasons,
then I think the administration should take action," Lighthizer
told U.S. lawmakers.
Tesla is the most valuable U.S. automaker, with a market
capitalization of more than $60 billion, but it has yet to turn
an annual profit.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Paul Lienert in
Detroit; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Bernadette Baum)