CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Tesla CEO says negotiating with China on local production

(Tesla corrects Chinese transcript, issues English-language
statement. Tesla says negotiating with China on local
production, instead of starting production in two years)
* Local production could slash retail prices by a third -
Musk
* Automaker sold 3,025 Model S in China Jan-Sept
By Jake Spring
SHANGHAI, Oct 23 Tesla Motors Inc is
negotiating with the Chinese government on potentially producing
cars domestically, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.
Local production has the potential to slash the sales prices
of its models by a third, he said, according to the automaker's
written releases on Musk's remarks on Thursday and Friday in
Beijing.
Foreign automakers are generally required to establish a
joint venture with a Chinese company to produce cars
domestically.
The California-based automaker has struggled with weak sales
in China, leading to job cuts this year. Domestic media has put
the headcount reduction at 30 percent of its 600
staff.
The company, which does not regularly release China sales
data, said in a release on Friday that it had sold 3,025 Model S
cars in the country from January to September.
Musk also said Tesla is already working with Chinese
Internet company Baidu Inc on GPS navigation and
automated driving.
He added that Tesla's giant $5 billion battery plant in
Nevada, known as the "gigafactory" would produce its first batch
of batteries next year, estimating that the plant would reach
full capacity in two to three years.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)