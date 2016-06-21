Chinese firm denies agreement with Tesla to build factory

BEIJING, June 21 A Shanghai company denied a
report that its controlling shareholder signed a non-binding
agreement with Tesla Motors Inc to build a factory in
Shanghai, according to the firm's exchange filings.
Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co
said its parent company Jinqiao Group had not signed
an agreement of any kind with the U.S. automaker, in response to
a Bloomberg report that the two sides had signed a memorandum of
understanding.
A Tesla spokesman declined to comment on the Bloomberg
report earlier on Tuesday
Tesla currently sells only imported cars in China, making
them subject to stiff taxes, but Chief Executive Elon Musk has
previously said it was negotiating with the Chinese government
on potentially producing cars domestically.
The spokesman confirmed that Tesla was talking to various
parties about local production but declined to elaborate.
